ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash Monday night involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Montgomery Blvd. and Pennsylvania St. APD says around 8:30 p.m. the motors unit was called to the area and learned a male pedestrian had been hit.

Police say the man and his wife waiting at a bus stop in the area, the man’s wife said he was intoxicated. The man crossed Montgomery not in a crosswalk area and was hit by a Jeep going west on Montgomery. The driver of the Jeep said she did not see the pedestrian until she hit him and the sun was setting in her direction so it was difficult to see.

APD says the driver stayed on scene and statements with witnesses were consistent with the drivers statement. Police say the investigation is ongoing, but it appears the crash was caused by pedestrian error. They say speed does not appear to be a factor and the driver was not impaired.