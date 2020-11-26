APD investigates overnight shooting near Louisiana and Lomas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is now fighting for her life after a shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque Police say overnight, they arrived at Lovelace Women’s Hospital on Montgomery in response to a woman who had been shot.

Police say they’ve determined the shooting happened near the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana. The woman was taken to UNM Hospital where she is in critical condition.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting. APD has not yet said if a suspect is in custody. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

