APD investigate overnight shooting in SE Albuquerque

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a shooting that happened overnight Friday.

Police responded to a call out to the View Apartments in southeast Albuquerque around 1:30 a.m. early Saturday morning. Officials say one female victim was transported to the hospital and released. One male victim fled the scene and has not been located. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss