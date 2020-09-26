APD investigate overnight shooting in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a shooting that happened overnight Friday.
Police responded to a call out to the View Apartments in southeast Albuquerque around 1:30 a.m. early Saturday morning. Officials say one female victim was transported to the hospital and released. One male victim fled the scene and has not been located. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
