ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after one person was found dead in northeast Albuquerque. APD says around 2 a.m. Friday officers were called to the area of 2500 Carlisle Blvd. NE to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found one person who had died from gunshot wounds.

APD says the homicide unit is actively investigating the incident. Details are limited, anyone with information is asked to contact APD. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.