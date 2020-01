ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a man’s death at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to a report of a man suffering from trauma at the Laurels at Uptown, off Mountain and Louisiana, just after 4 p.m.

The man died from his injuries, authorities said.

APD originally reported the death being investigated by homicide detectives, but later said the scene was being processed by the Major Crime Scene Team.