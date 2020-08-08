APD investigate homicide at Sandia Vista Park

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting death reported Saturday at Sandia Vista Park in the northeast.

Foothills officers responded to a shooting call at the park at 11505 Chico Rd. NE Saturday morning and found a woman providing medical assistance to a man in the street north of Chico on Jane. The man had been shot and officials say he was unconscious and not breathing.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue arrived and attempted life-saving measures but the man died on scene from his injuries. Officers reported a firearm in the victim’s vehicle. Witnesses reported having heard several shots fired. Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and criminalistics are processing the scene.

There is no current information on the identity of a suspect. This is an ongoing investigation and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

