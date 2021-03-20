APD investigate fatal west side pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on the west side that happened early Saturday morning. Officials say a man was in the road of Coors Boulevard when he was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling southbound just south of Ouray Road around 2:12 a.m.

Police say the man died from his injuries at the scene. The pedestrian’s girlfriend, who was also in the area, told investigators the two of them were in an argument and it’s possible the male pedestrian was suicidal. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

