ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the foothill area around noon on Sunday. Little information has been released but the crash happened in the area of Buena Ventura Road and Martha Street NE.

The number of people involved and what led up to the crash are still unknown. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.