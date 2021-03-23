APD introduces new comfort dog

Graham, APD’s new comfort dog. | Image courtesy of APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With help from PNM, the Albuquerque Police Department is welcoming a new member of its team. Graham, a two-year-old black Labrador retriever was donated to APD by PNM in December. After more than 1,500 hours of training, he’s now ready to serve as the department’s new comfort dog.

“It is only going to open the door for these individuals to fully trust the process, the situation, the detectives, and provide the information needed for us to later have a successful prosecution in these cases,” said Chief Harold Medina.

Along with assisting victims of violent crimes, Graham will also be there to comfort the detectives who investigate them. “We appreciate first responders and everything they do for our community,” said Pat Vincent-Collawn in a news release, PNM Resources Chairman, President, and CEO. “Sponsoring a comfort dog-like Graham is one small way PNM can help the community while simultaneously providing relief and support to the men and women who serve the public.”