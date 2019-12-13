APD introduces golf cart for uptown patrols

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police now have a quicker way to patrol uptown Albuquerque.

City Councilor Diane Gibson joined APD today in unveiling what they’re calling their newest crimefighting tool, a golf cart. It’ll allow officers to zip around the uptown shopping center, Winrock, and Coronado Center.

Councilor Gibson says it should help improve security in the area and bolster APD’s community policing efforts. “Because it is unique and different, it’s a conversation starter. So our officers will find this cop cart useful in starting conversations and doing public outreach,” Gibson said.

Councilor Gibson used nearly $7,200 from her set=aside fund to pay for the golf cart.