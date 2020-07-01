APD: Intoxicated male fell between ART bus and station platform

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash on Central Tuesday night at an ART station. APD reports that a male had tried to board the ART bus at the Presbyterian ART station but was refused service as he was highly intoxicated.

Police say the male held onto the bus for a short period of time and then let go. As he did so, the bus driver proceeded to drive away from the station and as the bus departed, the male fell down and landed along the bus.

Authorities say the male was pinned between the bus’s dual rear wheel and the concrete base of the station. The bus driver stopped the vehicle and the male was taken to UNMH for injuries.

APD says the male’s identity has not been confirmed at this time. At last check, authorities reported the male was in stable condition.