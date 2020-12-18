APD interim chief to discuss changes to support homicide investigations

Albuquerque News

Watch full news conference on this page at 1 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department Interim Chief Harold Medina will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 18 to discuss changes to support homicide investigations. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page.

During an update on anti-crime operations and programs on Dec. 10, Medina stated that the department is working with officers in multiple bureaus to improve resources so that officers could make arrests. He explained that more resources have been made available to the homicide unit and that the department has made a commitment to work better with the District Attorney’s office to put together the strongest cases possible.

APD announced on Monday that the department completed its 13th citywide, Anti-Crime Operation that resulted in the arrest of 42 additional offenders. Since the start of the operations in August, 550 offenders have been arrested as a result.

Latest Crime News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery