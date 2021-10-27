APD increases hiring bonuses for police cadets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is doubling the hiring bonuses for cadets in an effort to encourage more people to join the department. The hiring bonus for police cadets is now at $10,000 which is up from $5,000.

In August, the department announced increased hiring bonuses for lateral officers, police cadets, and public service aides. Lateral police officers will receive $15,000.

PSAs and dispatchers will also receive a $1,500 hiring bonus. Those interested in joining APD can visit the department’s website to apply.