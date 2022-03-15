ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have released the identities of the victim who was killed on Monday’s shooting near the Foothills. Alicia Hall, 31, was fatally shot while driving her vehicle along Montgomery Blvd. east of Tramway.

The suspected shooter is John Dawson Hunter who also lived in the area. Hunter is also accused of shooting an adult male and a teenage female, both of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, APD Community Director Gilbert Gallegos said investigators believe Hunter was “suffering some sort of mental crisis when he started shooting randomly at people in the area of his home.” Hunter lived in the 13000 block of Montgomery Blvd. NE.

Detectives say three APD officers suffered minor injuries during the gunfire that resulted in Hunter’s death. They say the injuries may have resulted from gunshots that hit a cinderblock wall that broke up and sent debris in their direction.

They don’t know at this time who fired the shots that struck the wall. Officials found two handguns at the scene where Hunter was shot, and they are still investigating the incident.