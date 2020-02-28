APD identifies victims in recent homicide investigations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say they’re investigating a deadly shooting at an Albuquerque Bar recently as a possible justified homicide.

34-year-old Michael Sanchez was shot at the Effing Bar and Grill on Coors and Sequoia last Friday. Police say there are reports Sanchez was breaking into a car when security confronted him and shots were fired.

According to online court records, Sanchez does not have a criminal history here.

APD also released the name of the victims of two other homicides. 52-year-old Omar Echenique was killed on 920 Louisiana on Saturday.

35-year-old Estevan Lara is the person shot on January 6 at 201 Wyoming. There have been 13 homicides in Albuquerque so far this year.