ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have identified one of the two female victims from the fatal crash and homicide that occurred on Central and Tingley Thursday morning. The victim is identified as 14-year-old Alyssa Salazar. Her family has been notified.

APD says detectives are still working on verifying the identity of the second victim who died in that crash, also between the ages of 14 and 18. Officials have not said specifically how the girls died. Police say two males were also in the car and were taken to the hospital. It is not clear how they are connected to the girls. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.