ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released the names of three victims, following a deadly weekend in Albuquerque. Currently, police are investigating four homicides that happened in a span of 24 hours.

Saturday afternoon police found John Taylor, shot to death in a parking lot near Alameda and Corrales. Then early in the morning on Sunday, police responded to a shooting near Central and Tramway where they found Richard Cunningham.

On Sunday police also responded to a report of gunshots near First Street and Indian School Rd. When they arrived at the scene they found David-Thomas Herrera with gunshot wounds.

The name of the fourth victim, who was found dead inside a burning building near Central and Girard has not yet been released.