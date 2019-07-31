APD identifies suspect in deadly car wash shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified a man wanted for murder.

They’re looking for Jerred Holguin. He’s facing a murder charge after a shooting at a car wash near San Mateo and Marble earlier this month.

Police say twin brothers were walking past the car wash when two men tried picking a fight with them. They say the brothers kept walking, when Holguin pulled out a gun and shot toward them.

Police say Matthew Shaw was killed. After releasing the surveillance video, police say they got a lot of tips, including from Holguin’s mother who identified him.

