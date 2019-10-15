APD identifies man killed in August police shooting near Eubank & I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly two months after Albuquerque Police officers shot a man to death near a northeast Walmart, investigators have finally identified the man who was killed while allegedly brandishing a gun.

APD says officers shot 57-year-old Roger Schafer to death in August after multiple 911 calls reported Schafer was waving a gun around by a bus stop on Eubank near I-40.

The department hasn’t released any more details about the shooting since it happened. Investigators are expected to new information about the shooting later this week.

Months before Schafer was killed, Albuquerque Police had another similar run-in with Schafer in which he was accused of brandishing a weapon.

Schafer was arrested on May 5, 2019, in front of the Kelly’s in Nob Hill. Witnesses described seeing Schafer with a hatchet.

“Right as he was leaving, he walked by, like, waved the axe at us,” said one witness.

Lapel video shows Schafer refused several verbal commands during the encounter with police, instead, flipping off officers. Officers eventually used a bean bag gun to distract and subdue Schafer. A hatchet was found on the ground a short distance away from Schafer.

According to court records, Schafer pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct tied to the case. Courts records show he was sentenced to two days in jail for the incident, which were credited as time he had already served.

Three months after the incident in front of Kelly’s, police encountered Schafer by a city bus shelter on Eubank near I40, west of the Walmart.

“This contact led to some sort of altercation, at which time multiple police officers fired their weapons,” said Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief Harold Medina at a news conference shortly after the shooting.

At the time, while police said witnesses saw Schafer with a gun. The department was unable to confirm if a gun was found on scene.

“It’s still too early in the investigation to say if a weapon was found,” said Medina.

APD still hasn’t said yet if Schafer actually had a gun when officers opened fire. The department is expected to release more information about the shooting at a news conference on Friday.

APD says the shooting that killed Schafer is one of three deadly shootings the department’s had this year. On October 14, APD had been involved in seven police shootings in 2019.