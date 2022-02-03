ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer Tuesday. Officers responded to a stolen vehicle call along Carlise and Montgomery around 10 a.m.

Police say the driver, 31-year-old Devin Morris pulled out of the parking lot and took off. APD’s helicopter followed the vehicle until it stopped near Fourth Street and Menaul when Morris ran into a hotel.

Police say Morris had a gun and officers initially tried to use a taser. Shortly after that, another officer shot and killed Morris. APD is still interviewing the officers involved at this time.