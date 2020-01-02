APD identifies 80th homicide victim of 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say 2019 ended with 80 homicides in the city, with 79 of those being investigated by their department.

The Albuquerque Police Department released the name of the victim of 2019’s last homicide as 26-year-old Emilio Salcido. Salcido was found dead on Oriente Street off Tramway early Monday morning.

Police say the April 22 death of Jose Hernandez, a mail carrier who tried to stop a fight between a mother and son, is a federal investigation and as such does not count in the city’s official numbers for 2019.

The city has two other deaths under investigation that could factor into the final numbers. The homicide count for 2019 is believed to be the highest in Albuquerque’s history.