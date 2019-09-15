APD identifies 5 victims killed in 2 separate shootings Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Sunday, the Albuquerque Police Department released the identities of the five victims who were killed in two separate shootings in that took place in the city on Thursday night.

Southeast Albuquerque

APD says the four victims who were killed following a shooting at Lura Pl. near Bridge and Goff have been identified as 16-year-old Victoria Cereceres, 17-year-old Daniel Alexis Baca, 36-year-old Christine Baca, and 77-year-old Manuelita Sotelo. Police say they responded to a mobile home park after receiving a call reporting shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three victims dead at the scene while a fourth was transported to the hospital where they died. Two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Northwest Albuquerque

APD also released the name of the victim who was killed in Thursday’s shooting near Ladera and Unser. Police say they received reports of a shooting at the Rio Volcan Apartments around 8:44 p.m. and received another call stating there was a second victim who had been shot at the Walmart at Coors and I-40.

Two additional men arrived at Presbyterian Hospital stating they had been shot at the gas station at Unser and Central Ave. Police have identified 17-year-old Noah Tafoya as the victim killed in the shooting.

The three other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities stated all four people were involved in the shooting at the apartment.

Police have yet to identify any suspects in either of the shootings. Homicide detectives continue to investigate both cases.