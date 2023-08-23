ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s goal is to work together with its citizens to build a thriving community. In order to connect with women in the community APD is holding a recruiting event called “Women in Blue.”

APD is hosting the second Women in Blue recruiting event, on Saturday, August 26, providing guidance and education for those curious about a career in law enforcement. The event will be at the Albuquerque Police Academy, which is located at 5412 2nd St NW, Albuquerque, N.M. 87107. It will be from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in conversations with female officers and join them on a group run and physical fitness activities. If you aren’t ready for the physical you can just receive information. Officers want to share with you their journeys into law enforcement and how rewarding this career can be. Lunch and childcare will also be provided during the event. For more information visit cabq.gov.