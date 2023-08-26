ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Women who work within the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) came together Saturday morning to help recruit more officers for the department with a primary focus on females.

The “Women in Blue” event took place at the Albuquerque Police Academy and gave women in the community an opportunity to talk with other officers and join them in a group run and physical activities.

“I know some women probably don’t think they can do it, but when they’re here today, they see us as a team. They see the support, they see how we work together, and encouraging, and see how much strength they have as an individual,” said APD Field Patrol Officer Andrea Padilla.

If you are interested in joining the department, click here.