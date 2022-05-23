ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are remembering fallen officers. APD hosted its annual law enforcement memorial service on Monday at Civic Plaza to honor those officers that died in the line of duty. Officials recognized not only APD officers, but also officers from state police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and other New Mexico Law Enforcement agencies.

Monday’s ceremony followed National Police Week. “We must continue to remember the sacrifice they made for this community, for the people of this community. We have to remember that we have to continue to strive to make changes. The status quo is never perfect,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.