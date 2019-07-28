APD hosts first annual Summer Car Show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department was out burning rubber and giving back at its first Southwest Summer Car Show.

Police hosted the event at Buffalo Wild Wings off of Coors and I-40 Sunday morning. There were more than 70 cars including some of their own classic cars and of course the lowriders.

“The lowriders and cars is part of our southwest culture. It’s been that way for years and we want to let the people know that we are part of this community and invested in this community,” said APD Commander Timothy Espinosa.

Money raised from the event will be used to buy school supplies for local students.