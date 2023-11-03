ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating a death. It occurred Thursday night.

According to APD, officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Valencia NE around 10:15 p.m. A dead man was found with a stab wound. He was identified as Warith Morris, 42.

Authorities concluded, through a preliminary investigation, that there was a domestic dispute that led to the stabbing. A person of interest was detained but later released. There are no ‘outstanding offenders.’

APD is investigating this as a possible justifiable homicide.