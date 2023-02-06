ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning. Police say officers were sent around 4 a.m. Monday to the area of 1500 Candelaria Rd to reports of a person in the road. APD says when officers arrived they found the person dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

APD’s homicide unit is investigating the incident. Police say due to the incident, Candelaria is closed in both directions between the Pan American Frontage Road and High St. No other details are available at this time. KRQE News 13 will update as more information is available.