APD holds shoe drive for children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is hosting a kids’ shoe drive. People can donate by dropping off shoes at their collection box located outside of the APD Academy at 5412 N Second Street between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Officers will then deliver the shoes to area commands across the city. The shoe drive ends on November 13.

The department is asking for shoes of all sizes for boys and girls.

