ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is hosting a kids’ shoe drive. People can donate by dropping off shoes at their collection box located outside of the APD Academy at 5412 N Second Street between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Officers will then deliver the shoes to area commands across the city. The shoe drive ends on November 13.
The department is asking for shoes of all sizes for boys and girls.
Latest News:
- MLB investigating Dodgers player who left isolation to celebrate World Series victory, after testing positive for coronavirus
- Photos: See the Halloween display so realistic police have been called twice
- APD holds shoe drive for children
- Colorado’s Wolf Creek Ski Area now open
- LifeROOTS helps those with disabilities secure employment