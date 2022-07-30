ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Auto theft continues to be a problem in Albuquerque but police say one action can help deter potential thieves. APD held its monthly VIN etching event in northwest Albuquerque Saturday.

People who brought their vehicles were able to get their vehicle identification number etched on the glass surfaces of their cars. “It’s not going to keep your car from getting stolen but it does make it more identifiable, other than the VIN that’s on the dashboard – the federal safety certification label that’s on the door – if those are defaced off the car, we’re still about to identify it by all the VIN numbers on the window,” said Sgt. David Taylor of the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officials say they generally hold etching events until October when the weather gets colder.