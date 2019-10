ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is hosting a canned food drive for domestic violence victims.

In 2018, more than 3,000 women and children were housed in a domestic violence shelter. However, many don’t have basic needs like food and shelter.

For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, APD is conducting a food drive for victims and families. To help, you can donate non-perishable food items to any APD station, headquarters, and area command throughout the city.