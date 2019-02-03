APD holds DWI checkpoint going into Super Bowl weekend Copyright by KRQE - All rights reserved Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - It's a big party weekend as many gear up for the big game Sunday night and for some, that means drinking.

Albuquerque Police are out and trying to nab any drunk drivers.

"It's very expensive. It could cost you your own life or heaven forbid, someone else's life. So don't drink and drive, and really have a good time this Sunday at Super Bowl," says Ofc. Simon Drobik.

Super Bowl Sunday is when two teams go head to head, but Friday night, Albuquerque Police tackled drunk drivers at Montgomery and Pennsylvania.

"We're going to try to pick up those individuals that are chronic DWI offenders and get them off the streets before Super Bowl weekend," says Ofc. Drobik.

Police say over the course of the four hour checkpoint, more than 670 vehicles passed through, resulting in five misdemeanor DWI arrests.

"We know they're probably going to be drinking on Sunday itself. So, that was the goal to keep everybody safe," says Ofc. Drobik.

While there are no more checkpoints scheduled for the weekend, police say extra officers will be patrolling the streets Saturday and Sunday to make sure the celebrations don't turn dangerous.

"Hope your team wins but we don't want you to be facing time in the slammer because you have been drinking and made a bad choice," says Ofc. Drobik.

APD got some flack for no DWI tact plan over Thanksgiving, which the department said was due to funding issues. We're told that's not the case this time.

"We have to figure out how we're going to dedicate our resources and DWI unit is one of our resources that's out in force. We have officers in uniform on saturation patrol and obviously, people out on patrol looking for DWI offenders while taking calls for service," says Ofc. Drobik.

IT doesn't mean you can have fun. Just be wise and safe.

"Make the right choice Super Bowl Sunday, get a ride," says Ofc. Drobik.

During last night's checkpoint, APD also made several drug and illegal firearm arrests.

NMSP will also be doing DWI checkpoints over the weekend.