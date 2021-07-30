APD hiring more officers, altering shift times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced on Friday the successful recruitment and hiring of new officers to the force. A press release states six new lateral transfers graduated Friday and 48 new cadets will be sworn officers in October.

Officials say more than 100 laterals and cadets are expected to start new classes at APD’s Academy and CNM before the end of the year. The department announced it will also be moving some shifts from four, 10-hour shifts, to five, eight-hour shifts to allow overlapping coverage during patrols.

More Police Services Aides are also being hired to allow sworn officers to focus on higher priority calls. The release states the next class of 35 people start training to become PSAs in August and another class of around 20 will begin next spring.