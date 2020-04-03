APD helps boy celebrate birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother reached out to APD asking if one officer could help celebrate her son’s 4th birthday Thursday after his party was canceled.

But APD’s motor unit, mounted patrol, SWAT, and even air support all showed up to Zak’s northwest Albuquerque home Thursday evening. Then the police bomb team delivered gifts from the department.

“I think it’s important to remember things are bad but they’re not that bad. Things could be worse and there’s people out here that care about him and care about everyone in the community,” said Sgt. Zac Cancill of the APD Bomb Squad.

“It’s great to see that we all still got to get together and see something amazing and it’s to a birthday party you would typically see,” said Zak’s mother, Amanda Jimenez. Neighbors also came out to enjoy the police parade.

