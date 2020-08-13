APD helicopter hit with laser overnight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for the person who shined a laser at its helicopter. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing at the Sunport after the incident early Thursday morning.

They say the laser was pointed from an area near Copper and Virginia. The pilot tried to move away from it but it happened three or four more times. Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime because it blinds a pilot and can cause a crash.

