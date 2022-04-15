ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department revealed today that John Dawson Hunter randomly shot three people in the Foothills from the window of his home. Those shots killed 31-year-old Alicia Hall and injured a 15-year-old girl and another individual on March 14. Police say Hunter targeted his victims at random as they pulled up to a stop sign near Tramway and Montgomery.

When police arrived at the home, they say he came out looking like he was going to surrender, then came toward officers and they hit him with a bean bag gun. They say he then reached for a gun on the ground and they opened fire.

Investigators say posts and text messages provided to investigators after the shooting showed he thought he was being followed. APD Chief Harold Medina says it shows how badly mental health resources are needed in Albuquerque, “In the end, I think it is important as a community that we stand strong and that we advocate for as many resources as we can in the mental health fields to get people the help they need.”

Police say the 52-year-old Hunter had no previous contact with police.