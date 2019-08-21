APD fires officer accused of excessive force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced it has fired an officer for roughing up a handcuffed suspect, and then lying about what happened.

APD has kept this case a secret since February. Tuesday afternoon, it was revealed that not only was the officer recently fired, he’s also been charged with a crime.

APD says Officer John Hill was leading a handcuffed suspect into a cell at the southeast substation on Louisiana back in February, when he pushed him headfirst into a wall.

An officer who saw it happen reported it to supervisors. They say Hill tried to claim the suspect was flailing and resisting, but evidence showed that wasn’t true.

Officer Hill was fired Tuesday. The city also revealed he was charged with misdemeanor battery a month ago for the February incident.

He’s scheduled for a jury trial in late September. KRQE News 13 tried asking APD how long Hill was on suspension, but have not heard back yet.

Hill was the secretary for the Albuquerque Police Union until February when this happened. The union removed him from that position that same month.

Jackson How, the suspect Hill is accused of pushing had been arrested for going into a church and swearing at people and trying to hit them. Court documents show his mental health is in question.