ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police announced Saturday they had completed their fifth city-wide Anti-Crime Operation, resulting in the arrest of 51 offenders. Officials say a total of 202 offenders have been arrested since the beginning of these operations in August.
APD had partnered up with the state Office of Superintendent of Insurance Criminal Division and federal law enforcement partners on the operation conducted Tuesday, September 29, through Thursday, October 1. The operation resulted in:
- 51 total arrests
- 33 new felony arrests
- 5 stolen vehicle recoveries
- 60 outstanding warrants cleared
- 10 firearms recovered
- 131 traffic citations
- ‘I’m starting to feel good’: Trump releases 4-minute video from hospital
- APD finishes up fifth city-wide anti-crime operation
- Gov. Abbott’s closure of mail-in ballot drop-off sites will impact most diverse Texas cities
- 4 things we still don’t know about Trump’s battle with COVID-19
- Is the president really sick? Misinformation circulates after Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis