APD finishes up fifth city-wide anti-crime operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police announced Saturday they had completed their fifth city-wide Anti-Crime Operation, resulting in the arrest of 51 offenders. Officials say a total of 202 offenders have been arrested since the beginning of these operations in August.

APD had partnered up with the state Office of Superintendent of Insurance Criminal Division and federal law enforcement partners on the operation conducted Tuesday, September 29, through Thursday, October 1. The operation resulted in: