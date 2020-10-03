APD finishes up fifth city-wide anti-crime operation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KRQE FILE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police announced Saturday they had completed their fifth city-wide Anti-Crime Operation, resulting in the arrest of 51 offenders. Officials say a total of 202 offenders have been arrested since the beginning of these operations in August.

APD had partnered up with the state Office of Superintendent of Insurance Criminal Division and federal law enforcement partners on the operation conducted Tuesday, September 29, through Thursday, October 1. The operation resulted in:

  • 51 total arrests
  • 33 new felony arrests
  • 5 stolen vehicle recoveries
  • 60 outstanding warrants cleared
  • 10 firearms recovered
  • 131 traffic citations

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss