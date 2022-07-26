ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating how a man ended up shot to death outside an Albuquerque hotel. On Tuesday, employees of the Marriott Pyramid off I-25 and Paseo called the police just after 4 p.m.
Officers arrived to find the man dead in the parking lot. They are working to identify him and determine whether the shooting happened in that area or elsewhere. “Any place there’s a concentration of people, hotels, we’ll get common calls like loud parties, those types of things, but in this area this is a very rare occurrence,” said APD Lt. Ray Del Greco.
APD is asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area Tuesday afternoon to call 242-COPS.