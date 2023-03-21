ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Depart is gearing up to highlight ‘Women in Blue’ with this community event. The ‘If I can, YOU can’ event is aimed at and geared to encourage more women to get involved within the police department.

There will be two events happening on Friday, April 14, and August 26 from 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Located at the Albuquerque Police Academy at 5412 2nd St NW, Albuquerque 87107. This event is free to attend, lunch and childcare will also be provided for ages 3-15 years old. They ask that attendees fill out a waiver before participating in the event.

The women in blue of the Albuquerque Police Department are encouraging women who are interested in law enforcement to come out to this event. The officers hosting will engage in conversations with guests and also host a group run with a variety of physical fitness activities. Attendees are not required to participate in physical fitness activities but will have access to information. APD is looking to recruit more women officers for the department and individuals who are ready to become an officer are strongly encouraged to attend. For more information visit cabq.gov.