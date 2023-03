ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Wednesday morning near Central and Eubank. Police say officers were sent to the area around 5:30 a.m. to reports of a person laying in the road.

APD says when officers arrived they found a person lifeless in the road. They say the person showed signs of being struck by a vehicle. Police are investigating the incident. East and westbound Central are closed at Moon while police investigate.