Albuquerque-Metro

APD: Explosion behind strip mall believed to be suicide

By:

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 05:49 PM MST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 05:49 PM MST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Police say a deadly explosion behind an Albuquerque strip mall appears to be a suicide. 

Officers and firefighters swarmed the shopping mall at the corner of Central and Coors just before noon Monday. 

Detectives now believe the man set off the explosive device behind the group of businesses in an apparent suicide. 

Albuquerque police say the investigation is ongoing, but believe the incident is isolated.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment