APD: Explosion behind strip mall believed to be suicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Police say a deadly explosion behind an Albuquerque strip mall appears to be a suicide.

Officers and firefighters swarmed the shopping mall at the corner of Central and Coors just before noon Monday.

Detectives now believe the man set off the explosive device behind the group of businesses in an apparent suicide.

Albuquerque police say the investigation is ongoing, but believe the incident is isolated.