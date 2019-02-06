APD: Explosion behind strip mall believed to be suicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Police say a deadly explosion behind an Albuquerque strip mall appears to be a suicide.
Officers and firefighters swarmed the shopping mall at the corner of Central and Coors just before noon Monday.
Detectives now believe the man set off the explosive device behind the group of businesses in an apparent suicide.
Albuquerque police say the investigation is ongoing, but believe the incident is isolated.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
