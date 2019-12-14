APD explains crime stats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a week after APD admitted flaws in their crime stats reporting, they sat down with News 13 Friday to talk about what they’re doing the fix it.

“This is explainable, and there has been some miscommunication so we want to clear that up,” said Elizabeth Armijo the Deputy Chief of Staff with APD.

APD is trying to set the record straight. They’ve recently been questioned about crime stats after they admitted their system had flaws. “At no time ever have we manipulated data or not given out any crime or not recorded that data,” Armijo said.

Earlier this year, APD released unbelievable numbers showing crime was drastically going down. For example, property crime had decreased by 44% and car burglaries by 53%. Those numbers aren’t right, but APD has not released the corrected stats.

“In an effort to be transparent, we released what I would say is preliminary data which is data that still, it’s going to be accurate with the trends, but it’s not finalized,” said Armijo.

They walked us through the reporting process, how the data is compiled, and how the numbers can change. APD says if they first filed a crime as an aggravated battery, in time, that crime could be upgraded.

“After six months, if that person dies, it changes to a homicide so that crime has to get sent to the FBI and reported,” said Deputy Chief J.J. Griego.

They also say their system is inadequate and they need updated technology, so APD will no longer be releasing quarterly crime stats. And, it will take longer to find out whether crime is going up or down in the city.

“Moving forward, that data being released will be finalized data, when everything has been analyzed and the margin will be much more minute,” Armijo said.

APD says they still want to release data as frequently as possible, at a minimum they will try and release crime stats twice a year.

They also say they’ve been dealing with a backlog of crime reports that haven’t been entered in the system yet. They say they get 8 to 10,000 reports a month.