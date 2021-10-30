APD exchanges guns for gift cards at buyback event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a big turnout for the Albuquerque Police Department’s latest gun buyback event. The department says it took in nearly 200 unwanted guns at its crime lab Saturday in exchange for gift cards.

That’s about nine more firearms than their last event in May. Police offered $100 for any revolver or long gun, $150 for semi-automatic handguns, and $200 for semi-automatic rifles. APD gave out around $23,000 in gift cards.