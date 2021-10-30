APD exchanges guns for gift cards at buyback event

Albuquerque News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a big turnout for the Albuquerque Police Department’s latest gun buyback event. The department says it took in nearly 200 unwanted guns at its crime lab Saturday in exchange for gift cards.

Story Continues Below

That’s about nine more firearms than their last event in May. Police offered $100 for any revolver or long gun, $150 for semi-automatic handguns, and $200 for semi-automatic rifles. APD gave out around $23,000 in gift cards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES