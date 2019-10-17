APD driving school creates safer community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is showing the public is what it’s like to get behind the wheel of a patrol car.

Officers are training on their personal course. They are given real-life scenarios so that they are better equipped on the streets.

“They learn different techniques in terms of braking, clearing intersections, the distance your car travels when you look at your cell phone, do everything we can to avoid those preventable accidents that we see happen from time to time,” said APD Chief Mike Geier.

The courses have curbs, apex turns, and different props. There’s also a tower where officials can time pursuits and rate how they maneuver through obstacle courses.