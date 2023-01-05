ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an in-custody death Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the 800 block of La Veta Dr. around 3 a.m. to reports of a man attempting suicide.

APD says the man stabbed himself as officers arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his wounds. Police say the incident is being treated as an in-custody death and is being investigated by the Multi-Agency-Task-Force. No other details on the incident have been released.