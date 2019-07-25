APD, CYFD wrap up training for new approach to child neglect, abuse calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department and Children, Youth and Families Department are wrapping up a training class taking more steps to protect children.

In the past, both departments have been criticized for their responses to these types of cases. Since April, officers have been obtaining information on CYFD’s criteria and training on how to handle child neglect and abuse calls.

The new CYFD law enforcement portal allows officers to look up CYFD history during a call. Around 800 personnel are now trained on the new tool.

