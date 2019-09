ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The city says crime is on the decline in downtown Albuquerque.

It’s been one year since the Albuquerque Police Department introduced the downtown public safety district which included expanded and permanent police presence in the area. Police service aides were also assigned to the district.

The department announced crime has been down 12% since then with police response without calls to 911 increasing from 324 to 3,200.