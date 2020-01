ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are once again warning the public not to leave cars warming up unattended. If a car is stolen, the Albuquerque Police Department now plans to use social media to find it.

APD created the Facebook group Albuquerque Auto Theft Unit where victims are encouraged to upload photos of stolen vehicles as well as any information they think will be helpful.

Multiple stolen vehicles have already been posted to the page.