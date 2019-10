ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police will once again be out patroling the ART corridor and they’ve been busy as drivers ignore the traffic laws.

In the last two months, the Albuquerque Police Department has issued more than 170 warnings related to ART violations. Drivers have been pulled over for everything from crossing ART lanes to using them as turn lanes.

Police have said drivers can expect $80 tickets by the end of the year.